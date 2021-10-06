Christine L. Mendoza Named Executive Director of Urbanworld

Urbanworld has named Christine L. Mendoza executive director of the foundation.

The newly-created role will have Mendoza overseeing year-round operations, strategy and development for Urbanworld, the home of Urbanworld Film Festival. As written in a press release, the festival “showcases narrative features, documentaries, short films, web originals, spotlight screenings, conversations and music performances that feature people of color including Black, Indigenous and Latinx artists.”

“We are thrilled to have Christine join the Urbanworld family. She brings the ideal mix of experience and passion to our team as we continue to expand our reach and impact,” Stacy Spikes, founder of Urbanworld Film Festival, said in a statement.

Mendoza, who identifies as Latinx, has made equity in the arts her mission as a filmmaker, administrator and educator. Mendoza was most recently the director of education for film at Lincoln Center and has previously worked as the director of development and programs for the Coalition for Immigrant Freedom.

“The Urbanworld Film Festival has created a point of intersection for diverse audiences and content creators for 25 years and I’m thrilled to continue to build our breath and depth from the foundation that Stacy Spikes and Gabrielle Glore developed,” Mendoza said in a statment. “When I was a teenage media maker growing up in NYC, I remember when Urbanworld first came on the scene, it was exciting, it was refreshing and it was relevant to people like me. Urbanworld continues to provide the authenticity, reach and connection for historically overlooked and extremely talented content creators. I’m committed to moving forward with Urbanworld into the next era of innovation and inclusion.”

This year’s 25th anniversary of the festival was the last year for Gabrielle Glore, former festival director and head of programming. Along with Spikes, Glore led the search for Mendoza’s position, as well as her successor as festival director, which will be announced at a later date.

Urbanworld has long championed BIPOC filmmakers, with several notable directors having made their debuts via its film festival, including Ava DuVernay, Ryan Coogler, Dee Rees, Tina Mabry and Blitz “The Ambassador” Bazawule.