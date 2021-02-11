Dracula and Frankenstein and the Mummy, Oh My! Universal’s Classic Monsters Inspire Art Initiative

To honor the milestone anniversaries of some of cinema’s scariest legends, Universal Pictures launched the Universal Monsters: Out of the Shadows contest, which will be hosted on the Tongal content creation platform.

The art initiative calls for U.S. residents to create an original character inspired by Universal’s classic cast of monsters, including Dracula, The Wolfman, Frankenstein, Bride of Frankenstein, Creature from the Black Lagoon, The Mummy, Phantom of the Opera, Hunchback of Notre Dame and The Invisible Man. It runs from Feb. 11 through March 4 and hopes to discover visionary artists.

“We are seeking creatives who are drawn to the narrative that the Universal Monsters are the original outsiders, misfits and misunderstood,” said Holly Goline, a Universal film executive in charge of Universal Monsters.

Tasked with telling a story through one image of a creature, artists must create original, imaginative storytelling through their artistic medium of choice, whether it be traditional drawing or painting or transmedia.

One winner will receive $10,00 and have their art recognized be an esteemed panel of judges, which include Robert Kirkman (“The Walking Dead), Andy and Barbara Muschietti (“It,” “It Chapter Two”), Crash McCreery, Tristan Eaton, Afua Richardson, Matt Taylor and Yuko Shimizu. Prize recipients will be announced on March 29.

“This is the further democratization of storytelling and it empowers the next generation of talent and fans to help shape the next generation of monsters,” Tongal co-founder and CEO James DeJulio said.

In celebration of the Classic Monsters milestone, artists Richardson, Taylor and Shimizu collaborated to create reimagined artworks of classic monsters celebrating anniversaries this year: Dracula, Frankenstein and The Wolfman. “The artwork from Afua, Matt and Yuko— in addition to the “Out of the Shadows” initiative— spotlights artists who have a passion for creating memorable characters and artwork that inspire filmmakers and storytellers,” Goline said.

For more details or to apply, visit Universal’s initiative page.