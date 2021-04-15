Universal Pictures Rounds Out Global Communications Team With Ashley Momtaheni and Kendel White

Universal Pictures has named Ashley Momtaheni and Kendel White as vice presidents of global communications.

Momtaheni and White are based in Los Angeles and report to Evan Langweiler, executive VP of global communications. The pair start their new roles this week.

Their hiring comes as the Universal Filmed Entertainment Group restructures its communications department. Longtime executive Cindy Gardner, who previously led the team, was recently elevated to the newly created role of executive VP of west coast operations. With Gardner’s promotion, Langweiler is currently overseeing communication strategy for the film studio.

In their new roles, Momtaheni and White will be involved in all aspects of communication across the Universal Filmed Entertainment Group portfolio.

Momtaheni will be responsible for leading all transactional media for the film group, including casting, acquisitions and other deals for movies in development or production. She most recently served as the director of corporate communications at United Talent Agency, leading internal and external communication strategies. Prior to UTA, Momtaheni was the head of corporate communications for Annapurna Pictures and handled press for the film, television and theater divisions. She has also worked at Warner Bros. and ABC News.

White will manage box office strategy, such as release date announcements. She joins Universal from Hulu, where she was responsible for content corporate communications for Hulu and Disney Plus. At Hulu, White developed and executed Hulu’s external communication content strategy and managed executive communications for the company’s key executives. She’s also held roles at Turner Classic Movies and Weber Shandwick.