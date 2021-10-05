U.K. Film and TV Production Restart Scheme Extended by Six Months, Will Support 400 More Productions

The U.K. government has revealed its Film and TV Production Restart Scheme, which was first unveiled in July 2020, has been extended for a further six months amid the ongoing pandemic.

Applications to the scheme will remain open until April 30, 2022, providing claims cover until June 30, 2022.

The aim is to support a further 400 productions. After just one year, the scheme helped over 640 films and TV projects — including “Peaky Blinders” season 6 and the Cannes feature “Mothering Sunday” — worth over £1.9 billion ($2.63 billion).

Three months on from that, the scheme has now supported 835 U.K. productions, worth £2.3 billion ($3.1 billion) of production spend, and preserved over 70,000 jobs.

The extension will, the government predicts, result in £1.2 billion ($1.6 billion) of production spend and protect around 34,500 jobs.

From Nov. 1, however, the scheme fee will increase to 2.5% to “ensure that the current needs of the U.K. production industry are maintained while balancing the need to deliver value for money for taxpayers.”

The government also confirmed that the U.K. Global Screen Fund has given almost £1 million ($1.3 million) worth of awards to the independent film and screen sector to assist with international exposure.

“Our world-leading film and TV industry supports hundreds of thousands of jobs — that’s why it was so important we helped it to get up and running again as part of our Plan for Jobs,” said Rishi Sunak, chancellor of the exchequer.

“It’s great that by extending the Film and TV Production Restart Scheme we will give even more productions the confidence to keep rolling, supporting jobs across the U.K. and producing the film and TV we all love.”

“Our brilliant film and TV industry is creating jobs, driving investment and selling the U.K. on screens both big and small across the globe,” said newly installed culture secretary Nadine Dorries. “Together the U.K. Global Screen Fund and U.K. Film and TV Production Restart Scheme are developing new opportunities in the sector and helping British talent and creativity to develop, grow and reach audiences around the world, whilst protecting and supporting our brilliant producers and screen businesses across the whole country.”