Tyler Perry Casts Joshua Boone and Solea Pfeiffer in Netflix’s ‘A Jazzman’s Blues’

Tyler Perry has found the stars for his passion project “A Jazzman’s Blues,” casting Joshua Boone and Solea Pfeiffer in the lead roles for the film, which Perry wrote 26 years ago.

“I have waited a quarter of a century to tell this story and now is the perfect time and Netflix is the perfect partner,” Perry said in a statement announcing the film.

Perry will write, direct and produce the pic, which is set from 1937 to 1987. “A Jazzman’s Blues” follows an investigation into an unsolved murder that unveils a story full of forbidden love, deceit and a secret that has been held for 40 years. Michelle Sneed, Tyler Perry Studios’ president of production, will executive produce the project.

The movie, which has been a passion project for Perry since he wrote the script in 1995, will primarily shoot at Tyler Perry Studios in Atlanta and debut on Netflix this year.

“It’s time for me to do that movie,” Perry told Variety of the project in 2019. “That is my labor of love; the one that I want to do more than anything.”

Revisiting the project during his Showman of the Year interview last year, Perry revealed that he’d originally written roles in the film for himself, Will Smith, Halle Berry, Diana Ross and Ben Kingsley.

“I’ve aged out of it because the characters are all in their twenties,” he explained. “So I’m looking for that new talent, for brand new fresh faces who have committed themselves to the craft and who are incredible actors to play these roles.”

The movie continues Netflix’s relationship with Perry after his “A Fall From Grace” debuted in January 2020 and was seen by 39 million households in its first month. Perry’s films have grossed more than $1 billion at the box office.

Deadline first reported news of the new film.

