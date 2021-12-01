Tyler Perry Promises ‘Every Available Resource Will Be Used’ to Find Jacqueline Avant’s Killer

Tyler Perry has shared his mourning over the death of Jacqueline Avant, stating that “every available resource will be used” to help find the philanthropist’s killer. Avant, the 81-year-old wife of music industry legend Clarence Avant and mother of Nicole Avant, was fatally shot early Wednesday morning by a home intruder at her Beverly Hills residence.

“My heart breaks for Clarence and Nicole and all the Avant family. This world can be so cruel and cold!!” Perry wrote on his official Twitter. The media figure also shared several images of the Avants. “I have no idea what kind of sub-human could shoot an 81 year old woman, and in her own home.”

“But you can rest assured that every available resource will be used to find whoever is responsible for this awful nightmare,” Perry wrote in a second Tweet. “This is tremendously sad.”

During a press conference on Wednesday afternoon, Beverly Hills police chief Mark Stainbrook stated that investigators are continuing to search the scene for clues. He also advised that the public help in apprehending the killer, who remains at large.

Stainbrook also shared a message from the Avant family during the press conference: “Jacqueline was an amazing woman — a wife, mother, philanthropist and a 55-year resident of Beverly Hills who has made an immeasurable positive contribution and impact on the arts community. She will be missed by her family, friends and all the people she has helped throughout her amazing life.”

Jacqueline Avant was well-known in the entertainment industry for her philanthropic work, including her service on the board of directors of UCLA’s International Student Center and as president of the Neighbors of Watts.