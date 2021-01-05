Tyler Perry Returns to Georgia to Vote in Senate Runoff Election After Absentee Ballot Fails to Arrive

Tyler Perry flew back to Georgia after his absentee ballot failed to arrive in the mail, he tweeted on Monday.

The director, writer, producer and actor sent out a tweet on Monday asking if others also had problems receiving their absentee ballots for Georgia’s runoff Senate vote. He said he requested it in early December and it was supposedly delivered, though he did not receive it in the mail.

Voting rights activist Stacey Abrams, who is often credited for helping Democrats win Georgia in the 2020 election, responded to let Perry know that he could still vote in person if he hoped to have his vote counted. “Vote in person on Election Day!” she wrote. “Just tell the person at the check-in table that you wish to cancel your ballot & vote in person.”

But Perry replied in a thread later Monday afternoon to note that he actually had to fly to the state in order to make the vote happen. He also said the runoff vote this year is a crucial moment for him to have his voice counted.

“I flew home because I didn’t get it,” he responded to Abrams. “I will be there early in the morning. Too important to miss. Too important to miss!”

Georgia’s runoff for the Senate elections includes both the regular and special election seats, as none of the candidates for either seat earned over half of the vote during the November election. Incumbents David Perdue and Kelly Loeffler, both Republicans, are facing a close race against Jon Ossoff and Raphael Warnock, respectively.

Recent poll averages lean toward slight wins for both Democrat competitors, though many individual polls also predict the incumbents to come out with a majority of the vote.

After Perry voted, he shared a video encouraging his Twitter followers to take part in the election. “Get out and vote, get out and vote, get out and vote,” he said.