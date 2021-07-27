Twickenham Film Studios Taps Universal Studios Alum Cherri Arpino as Head of Production

Twickenham Film Studios, where the original “Blade Runner” was shot, has hired Cherri Arpino as its new head of production.

Arpino will be responsible for nurturing client relationships as well as new business and sales and delivering projects across a range of departments, offering technical production and post production support. She will work closely with the senior management team, including managing director Cara Sheppard as well Tom Witkowski, director of technology and engineering, and Laurence McCormack, director of facilities and operations,

Arpino joins from Universal Pictures, where she has been working on “Jurassic World: Dominion.” Previously Arpino worked as head of production at Cinelab. She also spent several years at Company 3 and was head of dailies at Technicolor for almost a decade.

She is credited on projects including “Wonder Woman 1984,” “Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker” and “Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows: Part 1 and Part 2.”

Popular on Variety

“I couldn’t be any happier to welcome Cherri to our TFS family. I have known Cherri for many years as her reputation really does precede her,” said Sheppard. “She is an equally respected and loved industry talent. Having played an integral role in such high caliber companies such as Cinelab, Company 3 and Technicolor means she will bring all those years of experience and client relationships to our TFS offering.”

“I am thrilled to have joined Cara and the amazing family at Twickenham Studios and to bring my experience to the table with the talented team in relation to all things production and post-production,” said Arpino.

“I’ve known many of the team here for years and I’m excited to see this group of all-stars coming together to make magic! Alongside my knowledge of production and post pipelines, I bring with me an understanding of the different nuances within this industry and the requirements that our clients may have, as no two productions are the same. It’s one thing to provide a service, but quite another to be able to react to our clients’ many and varied needs in real time. To understand what challenges are being faced and to always find a way to help no matter what is needed.”