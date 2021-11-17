Pixar’s ‘Turning Red’ Features New Songs by Billie Eilish and Finneas

Disney and Pixar have released a new trailer for the animated feature “Turning Red,” and it showcases new music from Grammy-winning singer and songwriter Billie Eilish and Finneas.

“Turning Red” is set to be released on March 11, 2022, and it’s a coming-of-age story featuring a 13-year-old girl, Mei, set in the early 2000s. Director Domee Shi says, “We needed our character Mei to be obsessed with something that her mom would not approve of. Boy bands were the first step into the world of boys for a lot of girls that age. The guys were all super pretty, polished, soft and loving, and they had of a way of bringing girls and their besties together. Plus, I thought it’d be really cool to create an animated boy band.”

Eilish and Finneas contribute three new songs to 4*Town, the fictional band in the movie. “Nobody Like U” is featured in the new trailer. “When we first started talking about Billie Eilish and Finneas — back before they’d won a billion Grammys — we could see then how they had their finger on the pulse,” said producer Lindsey Collins. “We were big fans. We met with them and pitched this crazy idea of a boy band, asking if they’d be interested in writing and producing the songs. They were.”

Swedish composer Ludwig Göransson (“Black Panther,” “The Mandalorian”) is composing the score for “Turning Red.”

“I’ve been a fan of his for a while,” said Shi. “We were drawn to his versatility — he’s a composer, but he also produces pop music. We knew he would help us create a very unique sound.”

As previously announced, Rosalie Chiang and Sandra Oh voice the characters Mei and her mother Ming. Orion Lee is the voice of Mei’s dad, Jin, and Wai Ching Ho as the voice of Grandma. Mei’s tight-knit group of friends are voiced by Ava Morse as Miriam, Maitreyi Ramakrishnan as Priya, and Hyein Park as Abby.