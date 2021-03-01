TrustNordisk Strikes Key Deals on Mads Mikkelsen Starrer ‘Riders of Justice’ (EXCLUSIVE)

TrustNordisk has closed key territory sales on “Riders of Justice,” Anders Thomas Jensen’s dark comedy starring Mads Mikkelsen.

“Riders of Justice” revolves around a military man Markus (Mikkelsen), who returns home to his teenage daughter after his wife dies in a tragic train accident. When a passenger on the wrecked train surfaces with claims of foul play, Markus begins to suspect the accident may have been a carefully orchestrated assassination.

Nikolaj Lie Kaas, Lars Brygmann, Nicolas Bro, Gustav Lindh and Andrea H. Gadeberg also star. The movie, which won four Danish Film Awards, was produced by Sisse Graum Jørgensen and Sidsel Hybschmann for Zentropa Entertainments3.

Jensen is the screenwriter behind Susanne Bier’s Oscar-winning drama “In a Better World.” His directorial credits include “Men & Chicken,” “Adam’s Apples,” “The Green Butchers” and “Flickering Lights” — all of which star Mikkelsen.

TrustNordisk sold the film to Canada (Mongrel Media), Spain (La Aventura), Italy (Koch Media Italy), China (Virtual Cinema), Greece and Cyprus (Rosebud) and Korea (Watcha)

The film is co-produced by Film i Väst and Zentropa Sweden with support from the Danish Film Institute’s Market Scheme, FilmFyn, Nordisk Film & TV Fond and MEDIA, in collaboration with YouSee, TV 2 Denmark, YLE and SVT.

TrustNordisk’s EFM slate includes Yngvild Sve Flikke’s “Ninjababy” which is playing in the Generation 14plus and the Global Section at SXSW, Martin Zandvliet’s “The Marco Effect,” Christian Tafdrup’s “Speak No Evil,” John Andreas Andersen’s “The North Sea” and Jens Sjögren’s “I Am Zlatan.”