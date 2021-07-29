True Colours Takes Sales on Seven Venice Pics, Including ‘Django and Django,’ New Martone (EXCLUSIVE)

Italian sales company True Colours has secured a seven-title slate of pics premiering in Venice across various sections, including Mario Martone’s competition entry “The King of Laughter” and high-profile doc “Django and Django: Sergio Corbucci Unchained,” in which Quentin Tarantino talks about the influential Spaghetti Westerns director.

Martone (“Capri Revolution”), who is a Lido aficionado, will once again vye for the Golden Lion with “King of Laughter,” a drama about Neapolitan theatre luminary Edoardo Scarpetta, played by Toni Servillo (“The Great Beauty”). Italy’s 01 Distribution will release the film in Italian theaters in September.

Another Venice competition title that True Colours is handling –– in this case in tandem with RAI Com –– is “Freaks Out,” the new genre-bender by Gabriele Mainetti, known for off-kilter 2016 superhero pic “They Call Me Jeeg.” Mainetti’s latest is set in 1943 Rome where four “freaks” who work in a circus are left to their own devices when the Eternal City is bombed by Allied Forces. While RAI Com is handling international sales on “Freaks,” True Colours is in charge of its global festival distribution.

“Django and Django: Sergio Corbucci Unchained” is a portrait of Corbucci, who besides cult 1966 Western “Django” with Franco Nero made several others including “The Great Silence,” starring Jean-Louis Trintignant as a mute gunslinger. Doc is partly narrated by Tarantino and co-directed by Italian experts Luca Rea and Steve della Casa. It has an out-of-competition Lido slot. Lucky Red will be releasing in Italy.

Also on the True Colours slate are: “Ezio Bosso –– The Things That Remain,” a doc about late great Italian composer, conductor, and pianist Ezio Bosso who passed away last year at age 48. Doc, which is also playing out-of-competition, is directed by Giorgio Verdelli (“Paolo Conte, Via Con Me”) and will go out in Italian theaters as an event release via Nexo Digital on October 4.

Three other True Colour titles will world premiere in Venice Days, one being that section’s opener Andre Segre’s “Welcome Venice,” a drama about two Venetian brothers who come into conflict over the use of their family home which one wants to turn into a bed and breakfast to exploit mass tourism.

Rounding off the True Colours slate are writer Stefano Sardo’s feature film debut “With or Without You,” starring Guido Caprino (“Medici”) and Elena Radonicich (“In My Room”) as a couple who invite their friends over to announce that they are amicably parting; and Francesco Lettieri’s “Lovely Boy,” which is the section’s closer. Pic is about a rising star of Rome’s trap music scene who gets sucked into a spiral of self-destruction, co-produced by Indigo Film and Vision Distribution, which release in Italy

The 2021 lineup represents the biggest slate ever presented in Venice by True Colours since they launched from Rome’s MIA market in 2015 after being jointly set up by Lucky Red and Indigo Film.