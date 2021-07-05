Italy’s True Colours Takes Sales on Mario Martone’s Toni Servillo-Starrer ‘The King of Laughter’ (EXCLUSIVE)

True Colours has taken international sales on Italian auteur Mario Martone’s new film “The King of Laughter” (“Qui Rido Io”) starring Toni Servillo (“The Great Beauty”) as popular and prolific early 20th century Neapolitan actor and playwright Eduardo Scarpetta.

Martone’s latest three works “Leopardi,” “Capri Revolution” and “The Mayor of Rione Sanità” all launched from the Venice competition. “King of Laughter,” for which True Colours will be launching sales at the Cannes market, is believed to have been submitted for a berth in the Lido’s upcoming edition in September.

The Rome-based sales company previously handled Martone’s “Sanità,” which also hails from Naples’ rich theatre heritage.

Scarpetta penned more than 50 comic plays including “Poverty and Nobility,” later adapted into a hit movie produced by Dino De Laurentiis starring Sophia Loren and comedy star Totò.

This is a natural role for Servillo –– pictured as Scarpetta in the above first look image –– who was born near Naples and did plenty of theatre in the Southern Italian city before breaking out as a screen actor in Paolo Sorrentino’s “Il Divo.”

Martone and Servillo have a longstanding rapport both in theatre productions and in film.

Set and shot in Naples and Rome, “King of Laughter” is a coproduction between Italy’s Indigo Film and Spanish company Tornasol with financing from RAI Cinema whose 01 Distribution will release in Italy.