Tribeca Festival Announces Dates for 2022

Tribeca Festival has announced its 21st edition will take place from June 8 through June 19.

The annual event dropped the word “Film” from its title last year in an effort to embrace storytelling across film, television, virtual reality, gaming and podcasts. In 2022, the festival will again incorporate new work from established and emerging creators. Starting on Sept. 20, Tribeca will open submissions for all categories, including feature and short films, episodic storytelling, immersive, podcasts, online premieres, and branded entertainment.

The 2021 version of Tribeca was held in June across all five boroughs of New York City in a mix of indoor and outdoor venues. Jon M. Chu’s splashy musical “In the Heights,” Steven Soderbergh’s crime drama “No Sudden Move” and Chappelle’s documentary “This Time This Place” were among the movies to premiere at the festival.

“We loved kicking off summer 2021 and were so proud to lead the re-opening of New York by bringing film and entertainment to communities in all five boroughs,” said Jane Rosenthal, Tribeca Enterprises and the Tribeca Festival co-founder and CEO. “Reflecting on where we are in this particular moment, we believe a combination of an indoor/outdoor festival will be the most exciting way to unite international audiences and our local community in this wonderful city next June.”

Popular on Variety

Earlier editions of Tribeca served as launching pads for the careers of Damien Chazelle, Jon Chu, Nia DaCosta and Ryan Coogler and other notable directors. Tribeca, which was founded by Robert DeNiro and Rosenthal in the wake of 9/11, has established itself a major champion of independent cinema.

“We’re excited to welcome back creators from all mediums, entertainers and our audiences for another memorable experience,” said Paula Weinstein, chief content officer of Tribeca Enterprises. “In 2022 we look forward to creating new ways to enjoy their work across New York’s unbeatable options of theatres, parks, rooftops and other innovative venues across the city.”

Festival Director and VP of Programming Cara Cusumano adds, “2021 was a challenging year but also an inspiring one as we saw record high submissions and incredible work despite unprecedented obstacles. As we open for submissions for Tribeca 2022, I can’t wait to be inspired again by what our indefatigable storytelling community creates as we embark on a new year of industry-wide rebuilding and reinvention.”