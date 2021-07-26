Trevor Noah Producing Documentary Series ‘The Tipping Point,’ Examining World Issues

“The Daily Show” host Trevor Noah is no stranger to unpacking big political and cultural stories with his nightly monologue and news satire program. It’s no easy task finding the funny in the dumpster fire of news. So it makes sense that Noah’s next projects won’t suffer from a lack of ambition.

Time Studios, Noah’s Day Zero Productions, Sugar23 and P&G Studios are teaming up on “The Tipping Point,” a documentary series that will tackle the big issues of the era, from voting rights to civil rights, human rights to healthcare, American Democracy to the global refugee crisis. Those are big, bold-faced topics with a capital T — any one would be hard to do justice to in a single film, let alone a docuseries.

To that end, each film in “The Tipping Point” will be a unique, standalone documentary. The talent participating in the series includes Noah, LeBron James and Maverick Carter through their media company The SpringHill Company, as well as Angelina Jolie, Kat Graham and Lance Bass.

The series will be executive produced by Noah, and the producers say the films will look at how “developments across our culture are rapidly leading to multiple critical moments with the potential to inevitably create the distinct delineation between before and after.” The films will be told in an array of styles, leaning into comedy in some instances while emphasizing the poignant in others.

“I hope these documentaries will act as a mirror to our society and showcase our resiliency while providing hope for the path ahead,” said Noah in a statement.

Michael Sugar, Ashley Zalta and David Hillman of Sugar23, Ian Orefice and Alexa Conway of Time Studios, and Trevor Noah and Haroon Saleem of Day Zero Productions will all serve as executive producers, with executive Ashley Dizon overseeing the project on behalf of Day Zero Productions. For P&G Studios, the executive producers overseeing the project are Carrie Rathod, Marc Pritchard and Kimberly Doebereiner. Norman Aladjem, Derek Van Pelt and Sanaz Yamin of Mainstay Entertainment will also serve as executive producers.

“Each film in ‘The Tipping Point’ will dig deep to provide an objective and comprehensive view of what is happening, how we got here and where it could lead,” said Sugar, Orefice and Saleem.

Noah is repped by CAA, Mainstay Entertainment, and Hansen, Jacobson, Teller, Hoberman, Newman, Warren, Richman, Rush, Kaller, & Gellman L.L.P. and Jill Fritzo PR.