Trevor Donovan Joins Dennis Quaid in Ronald Reagan Biopic (EXCLUSIVE)

Trevor Donovan, best known for starring in the teen drama “90210” and several Hallmark Channel rom-coms, has been cast in the upcoming Ronald Reagan biopic.

The independent film, titled “Reagan,” features Dennis Quaid as the 40th president of the United States of America. It tells the story of Reagan during his childhood, through his acting career and into the highest office in the United States. Donovan will play Reagan’s longest-serving Secret Service agent John Barletta.

Though an exact release date hasn’t been announced, “Reagan” is expected to debut sometime in early 2022.

“Reagan” was filmed at the former president’s ranch outside of Santa Barbara, Calif. It’s the first film to ever shoot on the property where Reagan resided, which became known as the Western White House.

Trevor Donovan as Secret Service agent John Barletta in “Reagan.” Ron Batzdorff

Sean McNamara directed “Reagan,” which was written by Howard Klausner and produced by Mark Joseph. The cast also includes “Wizards of Waverly Place” star David Henrie as a young Ronald Reagan, Penelope Ann Miller as Nancy Reagan, Mena Suvari as Reagan’s first wife Jane Wyman, Lesley-Anne Down as Margaret Thatcher, Kevin Dillon as Jack Warner and Jon Voight as the KGB agent who tracked down Reagan for four decades.

Donovan’s breakout TV role was playing Teddy Montgomery on four seasons of “90210,” which ran on the CW from 2008 to 2013. He also led the Hallmark TV movies “USS Christmas,” “Two for the Win” and “JL Family Ranch: The Wedding Gift” opposite Voight and James Caan.

McNamara’s credits include the Bethany Hamilton drama “Soul Surfer,” “Mighty Oak” and “Miracle Season.” Klausner wrote the script for Clint Eastwood’s “Space Cowboys,” and Joseph executive produced Martin Sheen’s “The Vessel” with Terrance Malick.