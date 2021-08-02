Travis Scott’s Cactus Jack Inks Production Deal With A24 (EXCLUSIVE)

Travis Scott’s Cactus Jack Films has signed a production deal with A24, the content studio whose credits include the films “Moonlight,” “The Florida Project” “Midsommer” and “Uncut Gems,” and the television series “Ramy” and “Euphoria,” among many other projects.

Scott and Cactus Jack will produce movies in partnership with A24, which was revealed on Scott’s Instagram and A24’s with an image of a script bearing the word “Utopia” (covered with marker), a rep for the artist confirms.

Courtesy of Cactus Jack

A24 has received some 25 Academy Award nominations and is affiliated with several Oscar winners including “Room,” “The Lighthouse” and “Ex Machina.”

Cactus Jack is the multi-product mini-empire of Scott’s which includes alliances with McDonald’s and Fortnite, among other brands that feature elements of fashion, gaming and filmmaking.

The first “special project” to launch with A24 is in the works and will align with Scott’s upcoming album, according to insiders. Scott recently premiered a new song at the Rolling Loud Miami festival in July. Ever the innovator, Scott also delivered a QR code, projected into the sky over the stadium by drones via advertising platform MilkMoney, that leads to a pre-save link for the single, although it doesn’t yet have a release date. The drones also formed a giant green logo of Cactus Jack during the set.

Scott’s upcoming fourth album is the follow-up to his blockbuster “Astroworld.” Speaking to Variety in an interview earlier this year, Scott said, “I’m totally working on an album — I definitely care more about making albums than just dropping songs. I like dropping songs as much as I wanna drop them, but I love albums — I grew up on them.”

Elsewhere in the Scott universe, he guests on a new Kanye West track purportedly called “Praise God,” which West premiere at his Atlanta listening event on July 22.