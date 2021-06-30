Travis Coles, Michael Urie Starring in LGBTQ+ Horror Comedy ‘Summoning Sylvia’ (EXCLUSIVE)

Travis Coles and Michael Urie are starring in “Summoning Sylvia,” a LGBTQ+ horror comedy.

The feature film recently wrapped production, and its previously unannounced cast also includes Frankie Grande (“Henry Danger”), Nicholas Logan (“I Care a Lot”), Troy Iwata (“Dash & Lily”), Noah Ricketts (Frozen), Sean Grandillo (“Scream: The TV Series”), Camden Garcia (“Station 19”), and Veanne Cox (“You’ve Got Mail”). “Summoning Sylvia” was written and directed by Wesley Taylor and Alex Wyse, who previously created the Emmy-nominated digital series “Indoor Boys.”

“Summoning Sylvia” centers on a gay bachelor party that takes a spooky turn when sinister spirits are suddenly summoned. Larry (Coles) and his three best friends Nico (Grande), Reggie (Iwata), and Kevin (Ricketts) take off for a weekend getaway at a haunted house. But Larry forgot he’d promised his fiancé Jamie (Urie) that he’d entertain his mysterious future brother-in-law Harrison (Logan) that same weekend. After he invites Harrison to join the proceedings, the four friends perform a séance to summon the ghost of a woman who murdered her son a century ago.

Coles has recurring roles on “Liza on Demand” and NBC’s “Superstore.” Urie is best known for known for his portrayal of Marc St. James on ABC’s “Ugly Betty.” He was recently seen in “Younger” and appeared on Broadway in the recent revival of “Torch Song Trilogy” and in “Grand Horizons.”

“Summoning Sylvia” is produced by Cody Lassen, the Tony award-winning theatre and film producer most recently represented on Broadway by Paula Vogel’s ”Indecent” and the Deaf West Theatre revival of Spring “Awakening.” Diamond Dog Entertainment will serve as the film’s executive producer.