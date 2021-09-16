How to Watch the 2021 TIFF Tribute Awards Featuring Jessica Chastain, Denis Villeneuve and More

As the 2021 edition of the Toronto International Film Festival wraps up, its third annual Tribute Awards are set to take place on Sept. 18.

This year’s honorees include Jessica Chastain (“The Eyes of Tammy Faye”), director Denis Villeneuve (“Dune”), Benedict Cumberbatch (“The Power of the Dog” and “The Electrical Life of Louis Wain”), special Tribute Award Honoree Dionne Warwick (“Dionne Warwick: Don’t Make Me Over”) and Variety Artisan Award recipient Ari Wegner (“The Power of the Dog”), among others.

Variety will be the exclusive streaming partner for the TIFF Tribute awards in all territories outside of Canada. The awards will stream on Variety’s Facebook page on Sept. 18 at 4 p.m. PT/ 7 p.m. ET. The awards will air on CTV and everywhere CTV content can be found in Canada.

Presenters include Kirsten Dunst, Rebecca Ferguson, director Michael Showalter, Eva Longoria and David Oyelowo.

Previous TIFF Tribute honorees include Academy Award winners Joaquin Phoenix, Meryl Streep, Chloe Zhao, Taika Waititi, Anthony Hopkins, Roger Deakins and many more. The awards have become a major player in the Academy Awards campaign with many recipients going on to win Oscars later in the season.

The TIFF Tribute Awards ceremony is an annual fundraiser to support both TIFF’s year-round programming and the organization’s core mission to transform the way people see the world through film. The Awards honor the film industry’s outstanding contributors and their achievements, recognizing leading industry members, acting talent, directorial expertise, new talent and a below-the-line artist and creators.

