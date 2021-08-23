Toronto Film Festival Will Require Attendees to be Vaccinated

The Toronto International Film Festival will require attendees to be vaccinated against COVID-19, the event’s organizers announced on Monday.

Stars, Hollywood executives, journalists or other guests who haven’t been inoculated will have to show proof of a negative COVID-19 test within two days of entering any venue at the Canada-based gathering. All attendees will be ordered to wear a mask.

“Festival staff, audience members and visitors entering #TIFF21 venues from September 9–18 will be required to show either proof they have been fully vaccinated against COVID-19 or proof that they have tested negative for COVID-19 within 48 hours prior to entering any TIFF venue,” the organization wrote on Twitter.

Festival staff, audience members and visitors entering #TIFF21 venues from September 9–18 will be required to show either proof they have been fully vaccinated against COVID-19 or proof that they have tested negative for COVID-19 within 48 hours prior to entering any TIFF venue. pic.twitter.com/UbnaYxzuzS — TIFF (@TIFF_NET) August 23, 2021

Many Hollywood events, including red carpets for premieres, have been requiring people to show proof of vaccination and wear masks to prevent the spread of the delta variant. Cannes Film Festival, which was held in July, had a similar mandate and took the additional step of forcing attendees to be tested for COVID-19 every 48 hours if they hadn’t been fully vaccinated.

“TIFF has taken great care and consideration in implementing these TIFF specific protocols to mitigate risk to audiences and guests attending TIFF,” said Joana Vicente and Cameron Bailey, TIFF co-heads. “We have relied on municipal and provincial medical direction and advice on rapid testing and we expect this will provide another level of clarity and comfort for all 2021 festival goers.”

A scaled-down version of the Toronto International Film Festival is taking place from Sept. 9-18. Last year’s festival took place virtually, with some drive-in screenings, as a concession to the COVID-19 pandemic. The long-running festival is returning in 2021 with in-person screenings, as well as digital and outdoor premieres to accommodate the movie lovers who aren’t able to travel to Canada.

TIFF will host premieres for the musical adaptation of “Dear Evan Hansen,” Kenneth Branagh’s coming-of-age story “Belfast,” Edgar Wright psychological thriller “Last Night in Soho,” Céline Sciamma’s “Petite Maman,” HBO’s Alanis Morissette documentary “Jagged” and many more. The 46th annual film festival will also hold a special presentation of “Dune,” Denis Villeneuve’s adaptation of Frank Herbert’s sci-fi novel that’s set to have its world premiere at the Venice Film Festival.