Toronto Film Festival Adds Docs and Midnight Titles Including ‘Titane,’ ‘Attica’ and ‘Neptune Frost’

The Toronto International Film Festival announced which films will fill the TIFF Docs, Midnight Madness, and Wavelength sections at this year’s edition of the event, which runs from Sept. 9-18. The festival also added new titles to the Special Presentation and Contemporary World Cinema programs.

Opening TIFF Docs is the world premiere of “Attica” by Stanley Nelson, which tells the story of the 1971 Attica prison riot. Coming about as a result of the prisoners’ fight for more humane living conditions and lasting for five days, it remains the deadliest prison rebellion in U.S. history.

Wavelengths will open with “Neptune Frost” from directors and married couple Saul Williams and Anisia Uzeyman. The film is billed a sci-fi musical romance between an intersex hacker and a coltan miner that will follow the “virtual marvel born as a result of their union.” This marks the North American premiere of the film, which had its world premiere in Cannes’ Directors Fortnight this year.

Julia Ducournau’s “Titane” opens Midnight Madness after winning Cannes’ top prize in July. “Titane” is a horror film about a woman impregnated after having sex with a car. Variety’s review out of Cannes called the film “daringly queer” and credited Ducournau for “using the human body as a vehicle to deconstruct ideas of gender, desire and incredibly dysfunctional family dynamics.”

See all the new additions to TIFF Docs, Wavelengths, Midnight Madness, Special Presentation and Contemporary World Cinema below.

TIFF DOCS

Opening Film

“Attica,” Stanley Nelson | USA, World Premiere

“Beba,” Rebeca Huntt | USA/Mexico, World Premiere

“Becoming Cousteau,” Liz Garbus | USA, International Premiere

“Burning,” Eva Orner | Australia, World Premiere

“Comala,” Gian Cassini | Mexico, World Premiere

“The Devil’s Drivers,” Mohammed Abugeth, Daniel Carsenty | Qatar/France/Lebanon/Germany, World Premiere

“Flee,” Jonas Poher Rasmussen | Denmark/France/Sweden/Norway, Canadian Premiere

“Hold Your Fire,” Stefan Forbes | USA, World Premiere

“Listening to Kenny G,” Penny Lane | USA, World Premiere

“Oscar Peterson: Black + White,” Barry Avrich | Canada, World Premiere

“The Rescue,” E. Chai Vasarhelyi, Jimmy Chin | USA/United Kingdom, International Premiere

“Three Minutes – A Lengthening,” Bianca Stigter | Netherlands/United Kingdom, Canadian Premiere

“Wochiigii lo: End of the Peace,” Heather Hatch | Canada, World Premiere

WAVELENGTHS FEATURES

“Futura,” Pietro Marcello, Francesco Munzi, Alice Rohrwacher | Italy, North American Premiere

“The Girl and the Spider (Das Mädchen und die Spinne),” Ramon Zürcher, Silvan Zürcher | Switzerland, North American Premiere

Wavelengths Opening Film

“Neptune Frost,” Saul Williams, Anisia Uzeyman | Rwanda/USA, North American Premiere

“A Night of Knowing Nothing,” Payal Kapadia | India/France, International Premiere

“Ste. Anne,” Rhayne Vermette | Canada, North American Premiere

“The Tsugua Diaries (Diários de Otsoga),” Maureen Fazendeiro, Miguel Gomes | Portugal, North American Premiere

WAVELENGTHS SHORTS

“The Capacity for Adequate Anger,” Vika Kirchenbauer | Germany, World Premiere

“Dear Chantal (Querida Chantal),” Nicolás Pereda | Mexico/Spain, International Premiere

“earthearthearth,” Daïchi Saïto | Canada, North American Premiere

“Inner Outer Space,” Laida Lertxundi | Spain, North American Premiere

“Polycephaly in D,” Michael Robinson | USA, World Premiere

“The red filter is withdrawn.” (“Le-deu-pil-teo-ga Cheol-hoe-doeb-ni-da.”), Minjung Kim | South Korea, North American Premiere

“Train Again,” Peter Tscherkassky | Austria, North American Premiere

MIDNIGHT MADNESS

“After Blue (Dirty Paradise),” Bertrand Mandico | France, North American Premiere

“DASHCAM,” Rob Savage | United Kingdom/USA, World Premiere

“Saloum,” Jean Luc Herbulot | Senegal, World Premiere

Midnight Madness Opening Film

“Titane,” Julia Ducournau | France, North American Premiere

“You Are Not My Mother,” Kate Dolan | Ireland, World Premiere

“Zalava,” Arsalan Amiri | Iran, North American Premiere

SPECIAL PRESENTATIONS

(New additions to previously announced lineup)

“Ahed’s Knee (Ha’berech) Nadav Lapid | Israel/France/Germany, North American Premiere

“The Box (La Caja),” Lorenzo Vigas | USA/Mexico, North American Premiere (previously announced in Contemporary World Cinema)

“France,” Bruno Dumont | France/Germany/Italy/Belgium, North American Premiere

“Where Is Anne Frank?,” Ari Folman | Belgium/France/Netherlands/Luxembourg/Israel, North American Premiere

CONTEMPORARY WORLD CINEMA

(New additions to previously announced program)

“7 Prisoners (7 Prisioneiros),” Alexandre Moratto | Brazil, North American Premiere

“Compartment No. 6,” Juho Kuosmanen | Finland/Germany/Estonia/Russia, North American Premiere

“The Gravedigger’s Wife,” Khadar Ayderus Ahmed | France/Somalia/Germany/Finland, North American Premiere

“Jockey,” Clint Bentley | USA, International Premiere

“Small Body,” Laura Samani | Italy/France/Slovenia, North American Premiere

“True Things,” Harry Wootliff | United Kingdom, North American Premiere