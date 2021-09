Paramount has delayed its Tom Cruise tentpoles, “Top Gun: Maverick” and “Mission: Impossible 7,” amid a surge in the delta variant of COVID-19.

“Top Gun: Maverick” will now open on May 27, 2022 instead of Nov. 19, 2021, while “Mission: Impossible 7” has been moved from May 27 to Sept. 7. As part of the studio’s announcement, “Jackass Forever” has been pushed back from Oct. 22, 2021 to Feb. 4, 2022.

More to come…