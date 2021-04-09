‘Top Gun: Maverick,’ ‘Mission: Impossible 7’ Among Latest Paramount Delays

Paramount has delayed the release dates for several major films, including “Top Gun: Maverick,” “Mission: Impossible 7,” “Dungeons & Dragons” and more.

In total, 10 films had their release dates shuffled, with three of them starring Tom Cruise.

“Top Gun: Maverick” is flying to November 19, 2021, from its previous date of July 2, 2021. “Mission: Impossible 7,” which had its spot taken by “Top Gun,” is getting pushed to next year, from November 19, 2021, to May 27, 2022. Its sequel “Mission: Impossible 8,” originally dated for November 4, 2022, is moving to July 7, 2023.

The “Dungeons & Dragons” movie starring Chris Pine, Hugh Grant and Regé-Jean Page has moved from May 27, 2022, to March 3, 2023.

The fourth installment in the “Jackass” franchise has been delayed from September 3, 2021, to October 22, 2021.

The “G.I. Joe” spinoff “Snake Eyes” starring Henry Golding is the lone movie to jump forward. It will release three months earlier on July 23, 2021, instead of October 22, 2021.

Four previously undated movies were added to the release calendar. An untitled movie about the Bee Gees film will bow on November 4, 2022; the next “Star Trek” film will beam up on June 9, 2023; “The Shrinking of Treehorn” will release on November 10, 2023; and an untitled film starring Ryan Reynolds and John Krasinski will hit theaters on November 17, 2023.

Amid Paramount’s release date shake-up, Universal and Blumhouse moved up “The Forever Purge,” the latest in the horror franchise, one week from July 9, 2021, to July 2, 2021.

See the full list of scheduling changes from Paramount below:

