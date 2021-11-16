HBO Acquires Tony Hawk Documentary, Executive Produced by Duplass Brothers

HBO has acquired the rights to “Tony Hawk: Until the Wheels Fall Off,” a feature documentary about the skateboarding legend. The film will debut on HBO and become available to stream on HBO Max in 2022.

“Until the Wheels Fall Off” comes from Mark and Jay Duplass’ Duplass Brothers Productions. Both Duplass brothers and Mel Eslyn serve as executive producers.

The documentary is directed by Sam Jones, whose recent directing credits include the Showtime series “Roadies,” an episode of “Ted Lasso” and the documentaries “Running With Our Eyes Closed” and “A Film About Jason Isbell,” both of which are currently in post-production.

“Sam has managed to make a film that somehow transcends the sport of skating and becomes a unique and very human portrait,” executive producer Mark Duplass said in a statement. “Can’t wait to share this thing with the world.”

The upcoming documentary provides a history of Hawk’s personal life and career, chronicling his relationship with skateboarding. The film features never-before-seen footage and unprecedented access to Hawk, along with interviews with figures from the skateboarding world including Stacy Peralta, Rodney Mullen, Mike McGill, Lance Mountain, Steve Caballero, Neil Blender, Andy MacDonald, Duane Peters, Sean Mortimer and Christian Hosoi.

“I’ve been enamored and fascinated with Tony Hawk ever since 1983 when I saw him at the skatepark,” said Jones. “To get to know him as a human being has been the great journey of this film, and to share my love of skating in this way is the culmination of my creative endeavors.”