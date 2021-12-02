Toni Collette, Anna Faris and Thomas Haden Church Starring in ‘The Estate,’ Farce About Inheritance Fight

Toni Collette, Anna Faris and Thomas Haden Church will star in “The Estate,” the story of two sisters who try to re-ingratiate themselves with their wealthy, estranged aunt when they discover she is ill.

The film is from writer and director Dean Craig, who mined family dysfunction in the script for “Death at a Funeral.” Craig recently made his feature directorial debut with “Love Wedding Repeat,” a romantic comedy with Sam Claflin and Olivia Munn that debuted in 2020 on Netflix.

Collette was nominated for an Oscar for “The Sixth Sense” and earned raves for her work in “Hereditary” and “Knives Out.” She also earned an Emmy for “United States of Tara” and appears in Guillermo del Toro’s upcoming “Nightmare Alley.”

Faris is best known for her work in “The House Bunny” and on the CBS sitcom “Mom.” She also appeared in the Scary Movie franchise and the remake of “Overboard.”

Church was nominated for an Academy Award for his performance in “Sideways” and can next be seen reprising his role as Sandman in “Spider-Man: No Way Home,” which Columbia Pictures will release in December.

Signature Films’ Marc Goldberg and Sarah Gabriel will produce “The Estate” alongside Sarah Jessica Parker and Alison Benson’s Pretty Matches Productions. Executive Producers include Capstone Global’s Christian Mercuri and David Haring and Thruline’s Josh Kesselman. Signature and Capstone Global will finance the movie.

In “The Estate,” two sisters, Macey (Collette) and Savanna (Faris), see their Aunt Hilda’s terminal illness as an opportunity to get her inheritance and rescue their dying café. To that end, they plan to improve their bitter relationship and cater to Hilda’s needs. Arriving to Aunt Hilda’s extravagant estate, they find that they are not the only ones in the family with an eye on the fortune. Their cousins Beatrice and Richard (Church) have come with the same plan. Soon, it becomes a battle amongst the eclectic family as to who can impress the matriarch the most and come out on top.

Signature’s Goldberg said: “Dean’s knack for farce is one of a kind. We look forward to bringing this comedy to life and working with this extraordinary group of talent; Toni, Anna and Thomas couldn’t be more perfectly cast.”

