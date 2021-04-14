‘Tomorrow’s Hope,’ Documentary About Early Childhood Education in Chicago, Debuts Trailer and Sets Release Date

“Tomorrow’s Hope,” a documentary about the importance of quality early childhood education, has sold North American rights to the independent distributor Abramorama.

Following a virtual live premiere on May 20, the company plans to release the film nationwide on demand on May 21.

“Tomorrow’s Hope” spotlights passionate educators and tenacious kids and their families, who transcend the limitations imposed on them as students growing up on the south side of Chicago. The documentary is told through three present-day high school seniors who began in the first-ever class of Educare, an early childhood education program. At the time, the school was located directly within the largest housing project in the community, in the nation’s single poorest census tract. Nonetheless, the school aimed to provide children with the assurance that each student matters.

Thomas Morgan, who directed the documentary, called it an “honor and a privilege” to spend time with the three teens featured onscreen.

“It was my honor and a privilege to meet and follow these amazing young adults — so unique with such great spirit and perspective,” he said. “I hope that we can give all children the same start that these children and their families have had.”

Producer Tamra Raven adds, “There’s a sense in the documentary that the past and the present don’t necessarily have to define the future.”

“Tomorrow’s Hope” was produced by the Saul Zaentz Charitable Foundation, an organization that creates awareness and improves outcomes for poor and minority children in the U.S. Its prior films include “Starting at Zero: Reimagining Education in America” and the recent mini-documentary, “Seven Key Takeaways from the National Academy of Sciences’ Report.”

“With early childhood education at the forefront of policy decisions in 2021, there is no better time to explore the personal stories of hope and triumph presented in ‘Tomorrow’s Hope,'” said Abramorama CEO Richard Abramowitz. “Following three journeys from preschool to high school graduation is inspiring and we are honored to release this film for audiences across the country.”

Watch the trailer below: