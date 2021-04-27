Veteran Stand-up Comic and Podcast Host Tom Papa Signs With UTA (EXCLUSIVE)

Tom Papa has taken his talents to UTA.

The veteran stand-up comedian, writer and radio/podcast host has signed with the agency for worldwide representation in all areas.

In February 2020, Papa released his latest Netflix stand-up comedy special, “Tom Papa: You’re Doing Great!” which was filmed in front of a live audience at the Victoria Theater at the New Jersey Performing Arts Center in Newark. The new hourlong show, which humorously tackled body image issues, social media and more, received positive reviews from critics and fans. Papa followed up the special with his second book, titled “You’re Doing Great!: And Other Reasons to Stay Alive.” The book, a collection of 75 essays, was published by St. Martin’s Press in May 2020.

Alongside comedian Fortune Feimster, Papa currently hosts the daily satellite radio show “What a Joke With Papa and Fortune” on the SiriusXM channel Netflix Is a Joke Radio. The program launched in July 2019 as Netflix’s first original show to broadcast exclusively on the platform. Prior to “What a Joke,” the longtime emcee hosted the weekly radio show “Come to Papa” on SiriusXM’s Comedy Greats channel.

The entertainer is also an avid baker and currently hosts the “All Things Comedy” weekly podcast “Breaking Bread With Tom Papa.” In 2018, he hosted the Food Network show “Baked.”

Over the last 20 years, Papa has been a versatile player, with film and television credits on camera and behind the scenes. On the scripted side, Papa appeared opposite Matt Damon in Steven Soderbergh’s “The Informant!,” lent his voice to the animated feature “The Haunted World of El Superbeasto” and recurred in the HBO/Cinemax series “The Knick.” Other film and TV credits include “Behind the Candelabra,” “Top Five,” “3 From Hell” and “Bee Movie.”

Papa has also served as the head writer and was a performer on the live variety show “Live From Here” and hosted NBC’s game show “The Marriage Ref” for two seasons. Other hourlong stand-up specials from the comic include “Human Mule,” “Tom Papa: Freaked Out” and “Tom Papa Live in New York City.”

Papa continues to be represented by attorney Jonathan Moonves at Del Shaw Moonves Tanaka Finkelstein & Lezcano.