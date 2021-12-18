Tom Holland Appearances at ‘Spider-Man: No Way Home’ Opening Night Showings Canceled Due to COVID and Security Concerns

Fans hoping that “Spider-Man: No Way Home” star Tom Holland would swing into their theater on opening night had no such luck this go-round.

The actor and another special surprise guest (for the sake of spoilers, we’re not naming them) planned to pop in and surprise movie-goers at early evening screenings on Friday in Los Angeles at the TCL Chinese Theatre and AMC at The Grove mall.

However the road show was nixed just hours before due to COVID-19 concerns as well as possible crowd control issues, according to multiple sources.

This news comes as Hollywood grows increasingly worried about recent COVID surges, as more cases of the highly-spreadable Omicron variant are reported. Variety previously reported that after the “Spider-Man: No Way Home” premiere on Monday, a top agent at one of the major talent agencies tested positive for COVID-19 after attending both the premiere and Holland’s more selective after-party for about 75 people at Offsunset. The red carpet outside Westwood’s Regency Village theater required industry insiders and A-listers to show proof of full vaccination and a negative PCR test before watching the movie.

The “Spider-Man” crew certainly has cause to celebrate as Holland’s sixth outing as the friendly neighborhood web-slinger has opened to rave reviews from fans and is on pace to earn more than $240 million at the box office this weekend. The Sony-Marvel movie already shattered records with a $50 million haul in its Thursday night previews and a $121.5 million opening day, the second highest in the history of the domestic box office.

Meanwhile, Warner Bros. is forging ahead with its plans for the world premiere of “The Matrix Resurrections” and an open-air after-party on Saturday night in San Francisco. Attendees must show proof of full vaccination and a negative PCR test result taken within 72 hours of the event or a negative rapid antigen test result taken within 24 hours of the event.