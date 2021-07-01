‘Together,’ Lockdown Comedy With James McAvoy and Sharon Horgan, Sells to Bleecker Street

“Together,” a new comedy from “Billy Elliot” director Stephen Daldry, will be distributed by Bleecker Street after the indie studio secured North American rights to the film.

“Together” stars James McAvoy (“Wanted”) and Sharon Horgan (“Catastrophe”). The film follows two partners who are forced to re-evaluate themselves and their relationship during lockdown, an experience that should resonate with moviegoers still shaking off the linger effects of COVID-era quarantine.

“Stephen Daldry has brought together two of the most engaging performers to bring to life the story of a family going through what we all went through over the last year,” said Andrew Karpen, CEO of Bleecker Street. “The biting comedy, the never-ending uncertainty and the intense frustration of being stuck in quarantine are at the heart of Daldry’s finely attuned film about the complexity and importance of human connections.”

“Together” was written by Dennis Kelly. The film is a BBC Film presentation of a Shoebox Films and Sonia Friedman production. Producers are Guy Heeley and Sonia Friedman. It will be released in theaters on August 27th and come out on VOD in September.

“Dennis Kelly’s urgent and universal story is so timely we want to get it to North American audiences as wide as possible and as quickly as possible,” said producers Guy Heeley and Sonia Friedman. “We’re thrilled to be partnering with our friends at Bleecker Street in rolling out this emotionally charged film this summer and spotlighting James and Sharon’s hysterically funny and poignant performances and Stephen’s pin sharp direction.”

The deal was brokered between Kent Sanderson and Avy Eschenasy of Bleecker Street with Endeavor Content representing the filmmakers.

Bleecker Street’s recent released include “Dream Horse” with Toni Collette and Damian Lewis, and the Colin Firth-Stanley Tucci two-hander “Supernova.” Its upcoming films include “Mass,” a drama with Ann Dowd and Martha Plimpton, and the documentary, “The Loneliest Whale.”