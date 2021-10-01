Todd Boehly Named Interim CEO of Hollywood Foreign Press Association (EXCLUSIVE)

Investor and philanthropist Todd Boehly has been appointed interim chief executive officer of the Hollywood Foreign Press Association. He will lead the organization as it works to increase the diversity of its membership and institute a series of measures that are intended to reform its controversial practices.

Boehly already has ties to the HFPA and a unique insight into the organization through his ownership of holding company Eldridge, which owns MRC and Dick Clark Prods., producer of Hollywood’s popular Golden Globes Awards. He also serves as chairman of MRC.

The HFPA has been embroiled in controversy since a Los Angeles Times report was published earlier this year revealing the group’s ethical lapses and lack of any Black journalists amongst its 87 members, which prompted broadcaster NBC to cancel the 2022 Globes ceremony.

Over the last several months, the HFPA has implemented major changes to its structure and bylaws. On Friday, the group announced that it was adding 21 new members, the largest number of additions in its history. Forty eight percent of the new members are women, 29% are Black, 24% are Asian, 29% are Latino and 19% are Middle Eastern or North African.

In his interim role at HFPA, Boehly will continue to oversee the reforms as he helps identify and recruit candidates for a permanent CEO. Boehly expects to be in his temporary position for up to six months. Boehly’s Eldridge bought Dick Clark Prods. when the HFPA was in the midst of a lawsuit with the production company over its right to oversee the Globes telecast, one that ultimately ended in a settlement. That experience and his work to resolve the litigation earned Boehly the respect of many HFPA members.

“Todd Boehly is already a partner of the HFPA who has consistently supported reforms and encouraged change from the beginning. As a results-driven businessman with a proven track record of success, his guidance as interim CEO will be instrumental in achieving meaningful change and greater diversity and inclusion,” said HFPA president Helen Hoehne in a statement. “As an entrepreneur, investor and philanthropist with deep roots in the Los Angeles community, he will make an ideal partner and leader for the HFPA as we complete our search for a permanent CEO.”

Boehly is also an owner of the Los Angeles Dodgers, the Los Angeles Lakers and the Los Angeles Sparks.

MRC and Variety parent company Penske Media Company operate a publishing joint venture and strategic content partnership.