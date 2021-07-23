Cannes Palme d’Or Winner ‘Titane’ Gets October Release in U.S.

Cannes Palme d’Or winner “Titane” is coming to the U.S. on October 1.

Neon, who nabbed stateside acquisition rights to the Julia Ducournau film back in 2019, made the announcement Friday on Twitter.

The film centers around Alexia (Agathe Rousselle), a serial killer impregnated by a car who disguises her gender and goes incognito as a lonely fireman’s (Vincent Lindon) long-lost son. The body-bending horror also features Garance Marillier, Laïs Salameh, Mara Cisse, Marin Judas, Diong-Kéba Tacu, Myriem Akheddiou, Bertrand Bonello and more.

Without a word of dialogue, the trailer for the movie flashes between harrowing scenes of a body transforming, fire spreading and people dancing.

Variety critic Peter Debruge called the film “lusty” and “dark,” writing that “Titane” is “a daringly queer and undoubtedly controversial ride, resulting in a most uncommon monster movie — a cross between David Cronenberg’s ‘Crash’ and the uterine horrors of Takashi Miike’s ‘Gozu,’ perhaps — where the main character hardly ever speaks and what Ducournau is trying to say is wildly open to interpretation.”

Executive produced by Christophe Hollebeke, “Titane” is produced by Jean-Christophe Reymond, with Olivier Père, Jean-Yves Roubin and Cassandre Warnauts serving as co-producers. Philippe Logie is associate producer, and Anne-Laure Declerck is assistant producer.

Ducournau, a French filmmaker, won the Petit Rail d’Or at the 2011 Cannes Film Festival for her short, “Junior.” Her first feature was 2016’s “Raw,” a horror thriller that also scored a prize at Cannes. Variety’s review praised “Raw,” writing, “‘Suspiria’ meets ‘Ginger Snaps’ in a muscular yet elegant campus cannibal horror from bright new talent Julia Ducournau.”

Watch the trailer below.