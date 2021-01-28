Timothée Chalamet and Taylor Russell in Talks to Star in Luca Guadagnino’s Latest

Timothée Chalamet and Taylor Russell are in talks to star in “Bones & All,” from “Call Me By Your Name” director Luca Guadagnino.

The film, with a script from Dave Kajganich, is described as a horror-love story, with Chalamet and Russell circling the lead roles.

The new film would be a reunion for Chalamet and Guadagnino after the Sony Pictures Classics’ “Call Me By Your Name,” which grossed $41.8 million at the box office and became a pop culture sensation. Chalamet earned a Best Actor Oscar nod for his work on the film, which was also nominated for Best Picture (Guadagnino was nominated as a producer).

Chalamet can next be seen in Denis Villeneuve’s “Dune,” as well as the long awaited film “The French Dispatch” from Wes Anderson. The actor is currently in production on Adam McKay’s “Don’t Look Up,” starring Leonardo DiCaprio and Jennifer Lawrence.

Russell is best for her work in Netflix’s “Lost in Space” as well as a breakout performance in 2019’s “Waves,” which netted the actor an Independent Spirit Award nomination. The actor was most recently seen in “Words on Bathroom Walls.”

Guadagnino’s latest includes the HBO limited series “We Are Who We Are,” which debuted in September. The “Suspiria” filmmaker also produced the recent documentary “The Truffle Hunters.” Upcoming, the Oscar nominee is attached to direct a remake of “Scarface” for Universal Pictures.

Deadline was first to report news of the collaboration.