Time’s Up Head Tina Tchen Staying Put Amid Escalating Controversies

After a show of support from key players in the organization Monday, Tina Tchen, the embattled president and CEO of Time’s Up Now and the Time’s Up Foundation, will remain in her position, Variety has learned.

There was an emergency meeting called Monday morning after a series of missteps by Time’s Up were seen to have compromised the group, and they were enumerated in a New York Times story on Sunday. Despite these mistakes, Tchen continues to have the membership’s support.

A spokesperson confirms to Variety that Tchen has no plans to resign, and says that support has been flowing in for Tchen internally and by many individuals in the community outside of the organization.

With Tchen planning to stay on board, Time’s Up is actively in the process of interviewing consulting firms that will facilitate an internal assessment of the organization. A firm could be hired as soon as this week, a person familiar with those meetings says.

Tchen is said to have apologized to board members and said there have been missteps over the past few years, according to a person who was present at the Zoom meeting on Monday morning. An insider shares that Tchen told board members that she was not aware of certain things and had not paid close enough attention, and then acknowledged the impact of that and provided an overview of next steps for the organization.

Tchen — who held several jobs in the Obama White House, and was Michelle Obama’s chief of staff — was recruited to run Time’s Up in October 2019, after its first leader, Lisa Borders, stepped down in February of that year after her son was accused of sexual abuse.

The current crisis at Time’s Up has built over the past weeks, as story after story revealed how close the group was to Andrew Cuomo, New York’s disgraced governor who was accused of sexual harassment by multiple staffers and has stepped down. Roberta Kaplan, a Time’s Up founder, resigned from the organization earlier this month after it was revealed that Kaplan’s law firm represents Melissa DeRosa, a former Cuomo aide who helped draft a letter smearing one of his accusers. The New York Times story reported that Kaplan had also provided lawyers’ names to Cuomo, and that she had also talked with DeRosa about what Time’s Up’s response was going to be to the sexual harassment scandal, and shared its statement with her.

At the meeting on Monday morning, the tenor of the call was supportive of Tchen, given how young Time’s Up is as an institution. There’s also a sense within the group is that if someone of Tchen’s stature were to step down or be forced out, the entire organization would be in jeopardy. Power players Shonda Rhimes and Katie McGrath are said to both be supportive of Tchen.

Time’s Up will hire an outside consultant, one that hasn’t been chosen yet, to help work through its problems and systematize the conflicts of interest that have caused the current uproar.

Time’s Up co-founder Nina Shaw will also take on more responsibility within the organization, and has stepped in to replace Kaplan as interim board chair.

“The best stuff Time’s Up does nobody knows about,” one early Time’s Up member told Variety Monday. The good work that’s been done by the group isn’t heralded, this person said, but the mistakes make Page 1.

But Tchen knows, this person said, that leadership has made serious mistakes that have jeopardized Time’s Up. “You can only play an inside game as long as it’s not harming the people for which the organization was formed.”

Time’s Up was founded in January 2018, after investigations into Harvey Weinstein in the New York Times and the New Yorker caused a sea change in Hollywood around sexual assault and harassment, which extended into exposing predators in a number of industries.

Gene Maddaus and Matt Donnelly contributed to this report.