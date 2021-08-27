Time’s Up Names Monifa Bandele Interim CEO After Tina Tchen’s Departure

Following Tina Tchen’s departure, Time’s Up has named Monifa Bandele the interim CEO, Variety has learned.

Bandele, a political strategist and activist, was previously chief operating officer for Time’s Up, which she joined in October 2020.

Prior to Tchen stepping down yesterday, Time’s Up was in the process of bringing on an outside consulting firm to conduct an internal assessment, given the slew of controversies the women’s advocacy group had been embroiled in, regarding Andrew Cuomo’s sexual harassment allegations.

Earlier this week, when the plan was still for Tchen to remain in her position as CEO, Bandele was already part of the top executive team navigating next steps for Time’s Up. Alongside board member and interim board chair Nina Shaw, who also has taken on increased responsibility with the group, Bandele was said to be working with the yet-to-be-named consultant on mapping out the future for the organization.

Sources tell Variety that the process of search for an outside consult to conduct an investigation is currently ongoing, though a a firm has not been selected yet.

Bandele is steering committee for Communities United for Police Reform and is an activist with the Black Lives Matter Movement. She is a senior advisor for MomsRising where, prior to joining Time’s Up, she co-led a national grassroots organization of more than a million people working to achieve economic security and justice for moms, women, and families. Before her work at MomsRising, Bandele successfully launched two historic and successful legal cases against police misconduct in New York City and worked to pass landmark police reform legislation in New York.

More to come…