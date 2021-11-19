Time’s Up Will Lay Off Most of Its Staff Ahead of ‘Major Reset’

Time’s Up will lay off most of its 25-member staff at the end of the year and its interim CEO will depart, as the women’s rights organization looks to “reset” in the wake of a debilitating conflict-of-interest scandal.

The organization announced the changes on Friday. The group also released a 54-page report that seeks to address the organizational failures that contributed to its mishandling of sexual harassment charges against New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo.

Monifa Bandele, who has served as interim CEO for the last three months, will step down at the end of the year, leaving just three staffers and a four-member board — which includes Ashley Judd, one of Harvey Weinstein’s first accusers — to lead the transition.

“The board has decided that a major reset is needed,” Bandele wrote in an opinion piece for USA Today. “We are now in the process of rebuilding Time’s Up from the ground up.”

Tina Tchen, the former CEO and a onetime chief of staff to Michelle Obama, resigned in August after the Washington Post reported that she had instructed the group not to issue a statement in support of Cuomo’s initial accuser.

Earlier that month, the New York Attorney General’s office issued a damning report on the allegations against Cuomo, which precipitated his resignation. The report found that Cuomo’s office had worked with Time’s Up at the outset to manage its response to the charges.

The report, based on interviews with Time’s Up staffers and others, addressed the staff’s perception that the board failed to actively supervise the CEO, and that conflicts of interest were not well managed. The report also cited the impression that Time’s Up was too closely aligned with Democratic Party politicians, and needed to be more independent of partisan politics.