Time’s Up Condemns Brett Ratner’s Return: ‘There Should Be No Comeback’

Time’s Up has condemned Brett Ratner, the director behind the “Rush Hour” film series and “X-Men: The Last Stand” who was accused of sexual misconduct in 2017, for his planned return to filmmaking.

He is set to helm a longtime passion project, a biopic about R&B duo Milli Vanilli, as reported by Deadline Friday. In November 2017, seven women, including Olivia Munn and Natasha Henstridge, accused the filmmaker of sexual harassment and misconduct, leading Warner Bros to cut ties with Ratner.

In a statement, Time’s Up said the director-producer should not be granted a comeback into the industry. Ratner’s project will mark his first feature directing job since 2014’s “Hercules,” and will be produced by Millennium Media and Ratner’s RatPac Entertainment.

“TIME’S UP was born out of the national reckoning on workplace sexual harassment,” said Tina Tchen, president and CEO of the Time’s Up Foundation in response to news that Ratner is set to direct the upcoming movie. “Our movement is a product of countless courageous acts by many survivors, including those who spoke out about what they endured at the hands of Brett Ratner.”

She continued to add that Ratner has not offered to redress the harm he caused, instead choosing to file lawsuits against the women who came forward to share their experiences of abuse.

“Not only did Ratner never acknowledge or apologize for the harm he caused, but he also filed lawsuits in an attempt to silence the voices of survivors who came forward – a tactic right out of the predator’s playbook. You don’t get to go away for a couple years and then resurface and act like nothing happened. We have not – and will not – forget. And Millennium Media shouldn’t either. There should be no comeback. #wewontforgetbrett.”

Representatives for Ratner, RatPac Entertainment and Millennium Media did not immediately respond to Variety‘s request for comment.