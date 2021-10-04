Tilda Swinton, George Mackay and Stephen Graham Starring in Musical ‘The End’ for Neon

Tilda Swinton, George Mackay and Stephen Graham will star in “The End,” a new musical about the last human family. The movie will be directed by Oscar-nominated filmmaker Joshua Oppenheimer (“The Act of Killing”) and will be released in North America by Neon, the studio behind “Parasite.” Production begins in 2022.

Swinton won an Oscar playing a morally compromised attorney in “Michael Clayton.” Her recent and upcoming films include Joanna Hogg’s “The Souvenir: Part II,” Wes Anderson’s “The French Dispatch,” George Miller’s “Three Thousand Years of Longing” and Apichatpong Weerasethakul’s “Memoria.” That latter is another Neon release.

Graham played Al Capone on “Boardwalk Empire.” He also popped up in “Venom: Let There Be Carnage,” Martin Scorsese’s The Irishman, and the Elton John biopic “Rocketman.”

Mackay is best known for starring in “1917” and will soon be seen in the adaptation of Robert Harris’s “Munich: The Edge of War” and Nathalie Biancheri’s genre drama “Wolf” starring alongside Lily-Rose Depp.

Final Cut for Real’s Signe Byrge Sørensen and Joshua Oppenheimer are producing with Wild Atlantic Pictures and Match Factory Productions Co-Producing. The Danish Film Institute in Denmark and Film- und Medienstiftung NRW in Germany will support with financing. Jeff Deutchman negotiated the deal for NEON with the producers and UTA Independent Film Group. The Match Factory will handle international sales.

Neon’s current slate includes Julia Ducournau’s Palme d’Or winner “Titane” and “Pablo Larrain’s “Spencer,” which is generating Oscar buzz for Kristen Stewart’s turn as princess Diana.

Swinton is repped by UTA and Hamilton Hodell; Graham is repped by ICM Partners and Independent Talent Group; MacKay is repped by UTA and Gordon and Fench; Oppenheimer is repped by UTA.