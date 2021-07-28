Tiffany Haddish, LaKeith Stanfield in Talks for Disney’s ‘Haunted Mansion’ Remake

Tiffany Haddish and LaKeith Stanfield may be in for a scare.

The two actors are in talks to star in Disney’s upcoming remake of “The Haunted Mansion,” directed by Justin Simien, who previously helmed “Dear White People” and the horror film “Bad Hair.”

“The Haunted Mansion” takes its roots from the spooky theme park ride, which first debuted at Disneyland in 1969. It took guests through a terrifying manor filled with ghosts, ghouls and various other undead residents designed to give guests a fright. It was also one of the only attractions in which Disney employees were encouraged not to smile.

The ride first served as inspiration for a feature film in 2003 with Eddie Murphy’s family-friendly horror comedy “The Haunted Mansion.” Plot details are being kept under wraps for the latest adaptation.

Dan Lin and Jonathan Eirich are producing the film through their production company Rideback. Nick Reynolds of Rideback will serve as executive producer. Katie Dippold wrote the most recent draft of the screenplay.

Stanfield received an Oscar nomination for co-starring in “Judas and the Black Messiah” alongside Daniel Kaluuya, who took home the award for best supporting actor. He’s also known for starring in the FX series “Atlanta” and can be seen next in the Western “The Harder They Fall.”

Haddish most recently starred in Netflix’s comedy “Bad Trip” with Eric Andre and Lil Rel Howery. Next up, she’ll appear in “The Card Counter” with Oscar Isaac, Willem Dafoe and Tye Sheridan and “The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent” with Nicolas Cage.