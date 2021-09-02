Secret Steven Soderbergh Movie Gets Special Screening at TIFF

Director Steven Soderbergh is making a special, surprise appearance at the Toronto International Film Festival (TIFF), by debuting a brand new, never-before-seen movie.

TIFF co-heads Joana Vicente and Cameron Bailey announced the world premiere screening on Thursday, explaining that the event was programmed in “top secret collaboration with Soderbergh,” with details of the mystery screening, including ticket availability, to be revealed at a later date.

The Oscar-winning director’s most recent movie, “No Sudden Move,” led by Don Cheadle and Benicio Del Toro, debuted in July on HBO Max.

“It wouldn’t be TIFF if we didn’t have a surprise element to tease out — and this year it’s coming from a TIFF friend, Steven Soderbergh,” Vicente and Bailey said, in a statement announcing the special event.

“We are inspired by the excitement and anticipation we can already feel in the city,” their statement continued. “It has been a challenging time for everyone, and it’s so wonderful that in exactly seven days we will be able to welcome back international, national and local audiences, industry guests, journalists and film talent for an unforgettable TIFF 2021. We can’t wait.”

Soderbergh is just one of the many notable filmmakers attending the 46th edition of the fest in person, which runs from Sept. 9-18. Denis Villeneuve will be on hand to promote his sci-fi epic “Dune” with star Rebecca Ferguson, and he will also accept the TIFF Ebert Director Award.

Variety announced earlier Thursday that the festival will honor cinematographer Ari Wegner with the Variety Artisan Award at this year’s Tribute Awards, which will be broadcast on the final day of the festival, Saturday, Sept. 18, at 7 p.m. ET on CTV. They will also be streamed to a global audience by Variety, the exclusive trade media partner of the event.

Additional 2021 TIFF Tribute honorees include music legend Dionne Warwick as the recipient of the Special Tribute Award; Saskatchewan-born Cree/Métis filmmaker Danis Goulet as the recipient of the TIFF Emerging Talent Award; Jessica Chastain, who will receive the TIFF Tribute Actor Award; Benedict Cumberbatch, who will receive the TIFF Tribute Actor Award; and documentary filmmaker, writer, singer, and activist Alanis Obomsawin, who will be honored with the Jeff Skoll Award in Impact Media supported by Participant Media.

Additional talent expected to attend the festival include Clifton Collins Jr., Lily-Rose Depp, Andrew Garfield, Richard Jenkins, Keira Knightley, Haley Lu Richardson, Josh O’Connor, Alison Pill, June Squibb, Sigourney Weaver, Mare Winningham and Stephen Chbosky, Ben Platt, and the cast of “Dear Evan Hansen.”