Melissa McCarthy and Octavia Spencer Are Superhero Best Friends in Netflix’s ‘Thunder Force’ Trailer

Netflix released the official trailer for “Thunder Force,” which stars Melissa McCarthy and Octavia Spencer as two best friends with newly acquired superpowers. The film is set to make its streaming debut on April 9.

The superhero comedy is directed by Ben Falcone, who previously worked with McCarthy on films such as “Tammy,” “The Boss,” “Life of the Party” and HBO Max’s “Superintelligence.” His new film is expected to poke fun at comic book movie tropes while delivering some good-hearted laughs.

The trailer sees Lydia (McCarthy) reunite with her childhood best friend, Emily Stanton (Spencer), a successful scientist that has created technology that grants ordinary people superpowers. After being told not to touch anything, McCarthy accidentally takes the only formula for super strength, unwillingly creating the first real-life superhero team. When a new villain known as “The King” (Bobby Cannavale) arrives in town, it’s up to the Thunder Force to step up and save Chicago from the wretches of evil.

The last scene in the trailer gives viewers a sneak peek at the Crab Man (Jason Bateman), who will most likely join forces with Lydia and Emily in their attempt to save Chicago from the superpowered Miscreants. The film also stars Pom Klementieff, Melissa Leo, Tyrel Jackson Williams, Sarah Baker and Melissa Ponzio.

“Thunder Force” is one of 71 original films Netflix plans on releasing this year. Other original films slated to debut in the month of April include the South Korean drama “Night in Paradise,” the Amanda Seyfried-led horror film “Things Heard and Seen” and the Japanese psychological thriller “Ride or Die.”

Watch the trailer below.