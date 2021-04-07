‘Those Who Wish Me Dead’ Trailer: Angelina Jolie Outruns Assassins and a Forest Fire

Warner Bros. has released a trailer for the upcoming western thriller “Those Who Wish Me Dead,” which premieres on May 14 in theaters and on HBO Max.

Based on Michael Koryta’s novel of the same name, the film stars Angelina Jolie as firefighter Hannah Faber and is set amidst a wildfire raging in the Montana wilderness. In the film, a teenager witnesses a murder and is pursued by two assassins, and Faber must protect him as a forest fire threatens to destroy them all.

The film is directed by Taylor Sheridan, who helmed “Wind River” starring Elizabeth Olsen and Jeremy Renner and “Hell or High Water,” which picked up an Oscar nomination for best original screenplay. Sheridan also wrote the screenplay for “Those Who Wish Me Dead” with Charles Leavitt and Koryta.

In addition to Jolie, “Those Who Wish Me Dead” stars Nicholas Hoult, Tyler Perry, Jon Bernthal, Aidan Gillen, Medina Senghore, Finn Little, Jake Weber, James Jordan and Tory Kittles.

The film’s score will be composed by Brian Tyler, who received two Emmy nominations for Fox’s “Sleepy Hollow” series and the 2002 TV movie “Last Call.”

It was announced in May 2019 that New Line Cinema and Creative Wealth Media would be co-financing the film, with Warner Bros. handling worldwide marketing and distribution.

The film is being produced by Film Rites and Bron Studios. Sheridan is also producing with Garrett Basch, Steven Zaillian, and Bron Studios’ Aaron L. Gilbert and Kevin Turen. Jason Cloth of Creative Wealth Media, Kathryn Dean and Michael Friedman are executive producers.

Watch the trailer below.