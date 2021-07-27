‘Avengers: Endgame’ Visualization Studio The Third Floor Taps Marcus Alexander as Executive Director of London Office (EXCLUSIVE)

Longtime Marvel collaborators The Third Floor, a London-based visualization studio, have tapped Marcus Alexander as their executive director.

Alexander, who has a background in visual effects supervision and post-production management, will work alongside U.K. managing director Tim Keene.

Alexander previously worked as head of production at Deluxe Digital London and head of DI at Deluxe/EFILM New York. His credits include “Suicide Squad,” “Aquaman” and “Jumanji.”

Alexander also has experience in cinematography, stereographic design and visual effects as both supervisor and editor, working on productions including “Star Wars Episode 1: The Phantom Menace” and “The Chronicles of Narnia: Voyage of the Dawn Treader.”

“With advancements in filmmaking and game development offering amazing potential across the field, we are reinvesting in our leadership as well as our technical infrastructure to support visionary creators and studios as the cinematic design process continues to expand,” said The Third Floor’s CEO and co-founder Chris Edwards.

“Having worked with major facilities in the U.K. and stateside, traversing project needs from the set to the edit bay to the DI suite, Marcus understands our ambitious and highly creative global clients. His depth of experience and entrepreneurial spirit also completely complements The Third Floor’s artist-driven mission.”

Alexander said: “Having worked adjacent to The Third Floor for many years, I’m thrilled to join the company at a time of such exciting growth. To be able to celebrate a milestone anniversary alongside an incredible team of 100+ talented artists is genuinely thrilling and rewarding as well!”

The Third Floor is one of entertainment’s leading previz studios, working on blockbuster projects including “Avengers: Endgame.” The London office, which this year celebrates its 10th anniversary, has also worked on projects including “Black Widow,” “Gravity” and “Game of Thrones.”