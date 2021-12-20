‘The Northman’ Trailer: Alexander Skarsgard Is a Viking Out for Revenge in Robert Eggers’ Latest Film

Robert Eggers, the director behind “The Witch” and “The Lighthouse” has released the first trailer for his latest movie, “The Northman,” starring Alexander Skarsgard, Nicole Kidman, Anya Taylor-Joy, Willem Dafoe, Ethan Hawke and Björk.

The film takes place in Iceland during the 10th century and follows a viking prince named Amleth, played by Skarsgard, who goes on a quest for vengeance after his father, King Horvendill (Hawke), is murdered. A young Amleth witnesses his father shot by arrows and executed by an intruder named Fjölnir (Claes Bang) and his viking army. Amleth takes an oath to avenge his father, save his mother Queen Gudrun, played by Kidman, and kill Fjölnir, which he recites to himself as he gets older and gathers his own army for revenge.

A very formidable and buff Skarsgard is joined by Taylor-Joy, who says she can break men’s minds. The dark, action-packed trailer shows shots of Skarsgard leaping from a wall to attack a man on horseback, catching a spear in mid-air and hurling it back at the enemy, plus plenty of stabbing and witchcraft.

The cast includes Dafoe as Heimir the Fool, Björk as as a witch, Murry McArthur, Ian Gerard Whyte and several “Game of Thrones” alum, including Hafþór Júlíus Björnsson, who played the massive Mountain on HBO’s series, Kate Dickie and Ralph Ineson.

Eggers is reuniting with several of his previous collaborators on “The Witch” and “The Lighthouse,” including Taylor-Joy, Dafoe, Dickie and Ineson. In addition to directing, Eggers co-wrote the film with the Icelandic poet and novelist Sjön, who frequently works with Björk. Focus Features will release the film, which is produced by New Regency, Lars Knudsen and Mark Huffman.

“The Northman” hits theaters on April 22. Watch the trailer below.