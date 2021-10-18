‘The Munsters’ First Look: Rob Zombie Shares the Cast in Costume in Front of the Iconic Mansion

Just in time for Halloween, Rob Zombie has shared the first photo of “The Munsters” cast, confirming Jeff Daniel Phillips as Herman Munster, Sheri Moon Zombie as Lily Munster and Dan Roebuck as Grandpa Munster.

The filmmaker wrote, “Since Halloween is rapidly approaching I thought it was the perfect time to MEET THE MUNSTERS! Direct from the set in good old Hungary I present Herman, Lily and The Count sitting in front of the newly completed 1313 Mockingbird Lane.”

On June 7, Zombie announced that he would be writing and helming the film based on the ’60s sitcom about a family of friendly monsters, and revealed that he will be constructing all of Mockingbird Lane. The film follows a family of benign monsters who relocate from Transylvania to the American suburbs. It is set up at Universal Studios’ 1440 Entertainment division.

For months, Zombie has been sharing photos from the set. Most recently, he shared special effects behind-the-scenes images.

Zombie has also shared insight into the costume design of the film, teasing sketches of what Lily and Herman Munster wear to bed. While the costume designer has not yet been revealed, the detailed look included a description of Herman’s nightgown complete with skull buttons, while spiderweb embroidery finishes Lily’s floor-length robe. Zombie wrote, “What do Herman and Lily wear to bed? Perhaps something like this! Check out some wardrobe designs by our amazing costume designers.”

In another post, Zombie shared a photo of the cast for Herman Munster’s head. He wrote, “The clay is out and the sculpting has begun on a very prominent brow for THE MUNSTERS.”

Zombie began directing horror films in the early 2000s, most notably “House of 1000 Corpses,” “The Devil’s Rejects” and the 2007 reimagining of John Carpenter’s “Halloween” as well as its sequel, “Halloween II.”