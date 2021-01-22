‘The King’s Man,’ ‘Bob’s Burgers’ Among Latest Disney Film Delays

As the coronavirus pandemic continues to impact Hollywood, Disney has delayed another round of movies.

On Friday, numerous titles, all from the company’s 20th Century Studios and Searchlight banner, were shifted out of the first half of the year. Among those films are “The King’s Man,” which moved from March 12 to Aug. 20, while animated family film “Ron’s Gone Wrong” has been pushed from April 23 to Oct. 22. “Bob’s Burgers,” a movie based on the popular TV show that was set for April 9, has been taken off the release calendar entirely.

Meanwhile, four Searchlight titles have been given new release dates: horror film “The Night House” (July 16), the Jessica Chastain-led biopic “The Eyes of Tammy Faye” (Sept. 24), supernatural thriller “Antlers” (Oct. 29 in limited release) and Guillermo del Toro’s twisted suspense drama “Nightmare Alley” (Dec. 3 in limited release).

Prior to Friday’s announcement, “The King’s Man,” which has been postponed numerous times amid the pandemic, was the lone studio film still set to release in early 2021. Numerous high-profile movies have been delayed in the last 12 hours, with MGM pushing “No Time to Die” to October, and Sony moving “Ghostbusters: Afterlife,” “Cinderella” with Camila Cabello and “Morbius” later in the year.

Disney has made no mention of “Black Widow,” the Marvel movie starring Scarlett Johansson that’s set for May 7, 2021. But there’s a chance the studio eventually moves that movie as well, unless the coronavirus pandemic drastically improves in the next month.

Matthew Vaughn directed “The King’s Man,” the third installment in the franchise following “The Secret Service” and “The Golden Circle.” The latest film is set in the early 1900s and depicts historical tyrants and criminal masterminds as they devise a war that could wipe out millions. The cast includes Ralph Fiennes, Djimon Hounsou, Gemma Arterton and Daniel Brühl.