‘The Green Knight’ Will Be Available to Rent Online This Week

Fans of Dev Patel, Arthurian legends, talking foxes and more are in for a treat.

A24 has announced that “The Green Knight” will be available to rent or own on digital platforms starting Thursday. It will be on Amazon Prime Video, Apple TV, Google Play, YouTube, Vudu, Fandango Now, Redbox and more.

“This Thursday, August 19th, David Lowery’s acclaimed Arthurian epic ‘The Green Knight’ will be available everywhere you rent movies. Starring Dev Patel as the legendary Sir Gawain — there’s no better company for a hot summer knight,” A24 said in a release announcing the news.

In addition to Patel, the medieval film stars Alicia Vikander, Joel Edgerton, Sarita Choudhury, Sean Harris, Kate Dickie, Barry Keoghan and Ralph Ineson. Lowery wrote and directed the film, which follows King Arthur’s reckless and headstrong nephew on a quest to confront the Green Knight, a gigantic, emerald-skinned man.

“The Green Knight” opened just a little over two weeks ago on July 30, opposite Disney’s “Jungle Cruise,” co-starring Dwayne Johnson and Emily Blunt, and Matt Damon’s “Stillwater.” The medieval fantasy opened to $6.78 million from 2,790 North American theaters, arriving in second place behind “Jungle Cruise,” which dominated that weekend.

The film opened to strong reviews and currently has an 88% critic rating on Rotten Tomatoes. In his review for Variety, chief film critic Owen Gleiberman wrote, “Lowery, with ‘The Green Knight,’ has made a solemnly moving Christian parable that uses pagan elements to replay the interior thrust of the Christ story. Gawain says he’s pursuing “honor,” and in a sense that’s just what he does. From our vantage, though, what he’s really doing is confronting and accepting death — the place that his death has in the grand cosmos. Death, in this movie’s terms, is the sacrifice that God asks all of us to make for him. And the way that plays out in ‘The Green Knight’ is to make Gawain the hero of a fantasy movie that’s a kind of anti-‘Star Wars.’ He imagines the life he might have had (like Willem Dafoe’s Jesus in ‘The Last Temptation of Christ’). But then he feels the Force of nature. And he gives himself up to the stars.”

Normally, “The Green Knight” would play exclusively in theaters for much longer before arriving on digital platforms, but many films have shortened their theatrical windows as theatergoing has dropped during the COVID-19 pandemic. In a similar movie, Nicolas Cage’s indie film “Pig” came to digital platforms just two-and-a-half weeks after it debuted in theaters.