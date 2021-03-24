‘The Flash’: Ron Livingston to Replace Billy Crudup as Henry Allen (EXCLUSIVE)

Ron Livingston has been cast in “The Flash” and will portray the eponymous superhero’s father, Henry Allen.

He replaces Billy Crudup, who recently departed the role because of scheduling conflicts for the Apple TV Plus drama “The Morning Show.” Production for “The Flash” had been postponed due to the pandemic and is expected to begin sometime this year.

Ian Loh is also joining the cast as young Barry Allen. “Derry Girls” star Saoirse-Monica Jackson and internet personality Rudy Mancuso are rounding out the call sheet in undisclosed roles.

“The Flash” stars Ezra Miller as the Scarlet Speedster known as Barry Allen. The upcoming Warner Bros. film, slated to release in theaters on Nov. 4, 2022, marks the first standalone adventure for the Flash. His character previously appeared in “Justice League” and “Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice.”

As formerly announced, “Y Tu Mama Tambien” actor Maribel Verdú will portray the mother of Barry Allen. Though little is known about the plot, she is expected to play a key role in the comic book adventure.

The cast also includes Ben Affleck as Batman and Michael Keaton as Batman (from another dimension, as one does). Sasha Calle of “The Young and the Restless” fame was recently tapped to play Supergirl, while Kiersey Clemons has boarded the film as Iris West, a romantic interest of the Flash.

“It” director Andy Muschietti is taking on filmmaking duties for “The Flash.” Christina Hodson, who wrote the “Transformers” spinoff “Bumblebee” and “Birds of Prey,” has penned the latest version of the screenplay.

Livingston, best known for playing Peter Gibbons in the 1999 satirical comedy “Office Space,” has previously worked with Warner Bros. on “The Conjuring.” He’s also appeared in “Adaptation,” “Loudermilk” and “Boardwalk Empire.”