‘The Flash’ Movie Teaser: Multiple Ezra Millers Meet Michael Keaton’s Batman

The Scarlet Speedster is finally racing to movie theaters — and he’s bringing a couple of Dark Knights with him.

Actor Ezra Miller debuted the first look at “The Flash,” director Andy Muschietti’s (“It”) feature adaptation of the fleet-footed DC Comics hero, during Saturday’s DC Fandome virtual fan event. (This is not to be confused with the ongoing CW series “The Flash” starring Grant Gustin, which was also featured during DC Fandome, and is certain to stymie search engine optimization experts across the internet.)

“The Flash” movie will unlock the DC multiverse, as Miller’s Barry Allen moves with so much speed that he transcends the boundaries of (fictional) space and time. Barry’s timeline-hopping abilities allow him to shift from his cinematic universe — in which Batman is played by Ben Affleck, who first appeared with Miller in 2016’s “Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice” — into an alternative universe in which Batman is played by Michael Keaton, reprising the role he originated in 1989’s “Batman” and 1992’s “Batman Returns.”

Complicating matters even further, Kiersey Clemons is playing Barry’s love interest Iris West, a character she originated for 2017’s “Justice League,” only to have her role cut after director Zack Snyder left the film — and then reinstated after Snyder released his four-hour cut of “Justice League” on HBO Max in March. But while Billy Crudup played Barry’s father Henry in both the 2017 and 2021 versions of “Justice League,” he’s been replaced for “The Flash” by Ron Livingston.

Neither of those characters appear in the teaser, however. Instead, we see that Barry Allen has met a different version of himself, along with Supergirl, played by newcomer Sasha Calle. (Muschietti announced Calle’s casting on Instagram in May in an emotional video in which the “Young and the Restless” actor learns on camera that she’s been cast in the film.)

In the clip, Keaton’s Bruce Wayne asks Barry why, with his ability to move through timelines, would he want to try to save his own. Bruce’s speech plays under footage of Barry returning to his home, where his mother (Maribel Verdú) is still alive — but in Barry’s universe, his mother was killed, and his father was wrongfully convicted of the crime.

“The Flash,” written by Christina Hodson (“Birds of Prey”), is scheduled to open on Nov. 4, 2022.

You can watch the clip below.