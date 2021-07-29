‘The Flash’ Crew Member Injured After On-Set Accident in Scotland

A crew member was involved in an on-set accident in Scotland on Warner Bros.’ upcoming superhero film “The Flash.”

The crew member received immediate medical attention, but was not seriously hurt.

“An accident occurred while filming ‘The Flash,’ where thankfully nobody was seriously hurt. The crew member involved received immediate medical attention as a matter of protocol,” a Warner Bros. Pictures spokesperson told Variety in a statement. “We take the well-being of all our employees seriously and have strict health and safety procedures in place on all productions.”

“The Flash” has been in production in Glasgow. According to local publication Glasgow Live, the injured crew member was a camera operator who collided with Batman’s motorcycle, the Batcycle.

The movie stars Ezra Miller as Barry Allen. a.k.a. the Flash, the super-powered Scarlet Speedster who made his debut in a cameo in “Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice.” He co-starred in the 2017 DC superhero team-up film “Justice League,” alongside Ben Affleck’s Batman, Gal Gadot’s Wonder Woman, Henry Cavill’s Superman, Jason Momoa’s Aquaman and Ray Fisher’s Cyborg. Through HBO Max, original director Zack Snyder released his cut of “Justice League” this past March, where fans got a new, longer look at his original vision for the iconic heroes.

“The Flash,” the hero’s first live-action standalone movie, will see Barry travel back in time to prevent his mother’s murder, which unintentionally kicks off disruptions in his own timeline. Case in point, the movie will feature two versions of Batman. Affleck will reprise his role as the current DC universe’s Batman, and Michael Keaton, who donned the cowl in Tim Burton’s 1989 “Batman” and the 1992 “Batman Returns,” is also back as an older Batman from an alternate timeline.

Other cast members include Sasha Calle as Supergirl, who has powers similar to Superman; Kiersey Clemons as Iris West, Barry’s love interest; Maribel Verdú as Nora Allen, Barry’s mother who was murdered when he was young; and Ron Livingston, taking over for Billy Crudup, as Henry Allen, Barry’s father who was blamed for Nora’s death.

“It” director Andy Muschietti is helming the film, and Christina Hodson, who wrote “Bumblebee” penned the screenplay. “The Flash” will release in theaters on Nov. 4, 2022.