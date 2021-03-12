‘The Flash’: Billy Crudup Departs Film, Maribel Verdú Joins Cast

The Flash may be losing a father, but the Scarlet Speedster is gaining a mother.

Maribel Verdú has been cast as Barry Allen’s mom in “The Flash,” a character that’s expected to play a pivotal part in the upcoming comic book adventure. At the same time, Billy Crudup is departing the project and will no longer portray The Flash’s dad due to scheduling conflicts for the Apple TV Plus drama “The Morning Show.”

“The Flash,” the first standalone adventure for the character following appearances in “Justice League” and “Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice,” features Ezra Miller as the eponymous speedster known as Barry Allen. The cast also includes Sasha Calle as Supergirl, Ben Affleck as Batman and Michael Keaton as (another!) Batman. Kiersey Clemons also recently joined the cast as Iris West, a romantic interest of The Flash.

“The Flash” has been in development for years, having faced numerous delays, including director shake-ups. The DC Extended Universe entry was further postponed as the coronavirus pandemic forced film productions to shutter. The movie is currently scheduled to begin shooting sometime in 2021.

Andy Muschietti, best known for “It” and the sequel “It: Chapter Two,” is directing. Christina Hodson, who wrote the “Transformers” spinoff “Bumblebee” and “Birds of Prey,” has penned the latest version of the screenplay.

Verdú is best known for starring in Alfonso Cuaron’s coming-of-age drama “Y Tu Mama Tambien” and Guillermo del Toro’s fantasy film “Pan’s Labyrinth.” Her credits also include “Abracadabra,” “15 Years and One Day” and “Seven Billiard Tables.”

“The Flash” is slated to release in theaters on Nov. 4, 2022.