SXSW Winner ‘The Fallout’ With Jenna Ortega and Maddie Ziegler to Debut on HBO Max

Warner Bros. has acquired rights to South by Southwest award-winner “The Fallout” and plans to debut the film on HBO Max.

Written and directed by Megan Park in her feature filmmaking debut, “The Fallout” premiered at SXSW and took home the grand jury and audience awards at this year’s annual film festival. The story follows a high schooler who navigates the emotional fallout in the wake of a school tragedy. The cast includes Jenna Ortega (“Jane the Virgin,” “You”), “Dance Moms” alum Maddie Ziegler, Julie Bowen and Shailene Woodley.

In markets where HBO Max is not available, Warner Bros. will distribute the film in theaters.

“Making ‘The Fallout’ was a journey I never expected to take and one that has changed me forever,” said Park, best known for portraying Grace Bowman on ABC Family’s teen drama “The Secret Life of the American Teenager.” “If by seeing this film just one teen feels less alone, less afraid, or somehow understood, that will make the journey worth every step.”

Carolyn Blackwood, Warner Bros. Pictures Group’s chief operating officer, called the movie “sensitive and moving.”

“What Megan Park has created with ‘The Fallout’ is a sensitive and moving story, marking a stunning debut behind the camera, with an exceptional young cast led by a revelatory and powerful performance by Jenna Ortega and an emotionally impactful turn from Maddie Ziegler,” Blackwood said in a statement.

“The Fallout” was produced by Shaun Sanghani of SSS Entertainment and David Brown of Clear Horizon alongside Rebecca Miller, Cara Shine and Todd Lundbohm. Joannie Burstein and Giulia Prenna also produced. SSS Film Capital financed the film with Clear Media Finance and 828 Media Capital.

“We shot the film during the height of covid and despite all the stoppages and setbacks, we knew we had to tell this story now. HBO Max is the perfect home for this film, and we are pleased to be working with the whole team at Warner Bros. to bring the film to audiences around the world,” the film’s producers said in a joint statement.

Park’s behind-the-scenes creative team included director of photography Kristen Correll, production designer Justin Dragonas, editor Jennifer Lee, costume designer Tasha Goldthwait and composer Finneas O’Connell.

Watch the trailer for “The Fallout” below: